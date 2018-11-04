Two days after the election, the Natural Resources Council of Maine is hosting a post-election discussion for members and friends at the Glickman Library in Portland. With so many vital races too close to call heading into election week, it’s impossible to know what the mood of this event will be.

But whether it is celebratory – the nonprofit conservation group has not seen eye-to-eye with Gov. Paul LePage about many key environmental issues – or somber, the group’s CEO, Lisa Pohlmann and its advocacy director, Pete Didisheim, will be talking about the results. Whether it’s Gov. Mills or Moody, the topics will include clean water, clean air, forests and wildlife. We’re betting on some climate change discussion as well.

The event is free but seating is limited, so the Natural Resources Council is asking for RSVPs. Book now. Chances are, you’ll be fired up for action no matter who the winners are.

— MARY POLS

WHAT: Post-election discussion of the environment

WHEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. starting with refreshments and a cash bar, followed by formal remarks at 6:15 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland

HOW: Free and open to the public but RSVP at nrcm.salsalabs.org

