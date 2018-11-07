“Hello, Dolly,” the much-beloved classic American musical comedy, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, and Nov. 10, 16 and 17; and at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18, at The Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

A broadway hit based on the play “The Matchmaker” by Thornton Wilder, audiences can experience this high-energy musical with all the feathers, the patent leathers, the beads, the buckles and bows.

The quintessential turn-of-the-century matchmaker will be action as she glides through New York with her friends to find a partner for bachelor Horace Vandergelder. Bee Tyler, as Dolly Gallagher Levi, is certain to thrill and amuse with her magic, humor, romance and high-energy song and dance. You never know what will happen next when Dolly is in town.

The cast of community actors includes: Bee Tyler. Vanessa Glazier, Manny Khan, Scott Jones, Isabelle Grignon, Adam P. Blais, Isaac Tardy, Emily Cates and Jessica Lake.

Female ensemble includes Krista Carlson, Corrina Franzose, Robin Finelli, Celeste Gleason, Martha McCarthy and Amanda Slack. Male ensemble includes George Coleman, Mandela Gardner, Richard Haviland, Paul Herard, Melvin Morrison, Alex Slack, Will Stecher and Nate Towne. Children’s ensemble includes Emmy Carlson, Evelyn LaCroix, Michael Lugo, Dawson Noonan, Sarah O’Hara and Kate Walters,

Tickets cost $24-$27, group discounts are available.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.

