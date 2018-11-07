HOMELAND: A multimedia exhibit that explores the collective and diverse relationship to home/land will open Monday, Nov. 12, at the Maine Farmland Trust Gallery, 97 Main St. in Belfast.
Artist talks will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, with a reception following until 8 p.m. The exhibit will be on view through March 1.
The exhibit speaks to a deep relationship that comes from cultivating the land, and a longing for connection with the land. This open call exhibit was promoted and curated in collaboration with GEDAKINA, Inc., a multigenerational endeavor to strengthen and revitalize the cultural knowledge and identity of Native American youth and families from across New England, and to conserve traditional homelands and places of historical, ecological and spiritual significance.
The first floor of the gallery features 16 artists from varied backgrounds that seek to explore their relationship to home and land in a wide variety of mediums and styles.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit mainefarmlandtrust.org .
