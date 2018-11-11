Many thanks to then-Gov. John Baldacci, the Red Sox and a calm state policeman who helped arrange for the 2004 World Series trophy to be shared with ardent fans from the Augusta area.

The wife and I had just gotten back from a trip to Rangeley and were fortunate to arrive in time to see this trophy shown at the Blaine House and bask in knowing that 86 years of frustrations had been overcome. I did not have camera but I will forever relish holding that heavy trophy aloft for a minute or two, traumatized momentarily when two loose flags fell and then were carefully replaced as a trooper looked on somewhat in shock. So sweet!

Please consider doing this again for the fans near Augusta and make more indelible memories that will never be forgotten and always appreciated. Thanks again.

Dennis St. Jean

Chelsea

