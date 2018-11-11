I am happy now that the elections are over. I think I speak for many people when I say that I am totally fed up with all the mudslinging the majority of the candidates are doing.

My message to all candidates is this: I do not want to hear all the negativity, lies and other stuff about the other candidate running for the same office. I want to hear what you will do for the people and our state. That’s it. None of the other stuff.

Remember, candidates are supposed to be respectful adults; they should act like it. If I had my way, candidates would be limited to three weeks in which to state their case. If one were to choose to waste it mudslinging, so be it — they likely would not be elected.

I voted, not because I think any of the candidates deserve it, but because it is my duty to do so.

Min Miller

Norridgewock

