AUGUSTA — The Class D high school state football championship between Wells High and Foxcroft Academy has been moved to Saturday night because of the forecast for snow on Friday.

The game will still be played at the University of Maine in Orono, with a 7 p.m. start, according to the Maine Principals’ Association.

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
dover-foxcroft maine, wells maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.