Theater at Monmouth will present “The Santaland Diaries,” adapted by Joe Mantello from David Sedaris’ best-selling book “Holidays on Ice,” will be staged Nov. 22 through Dec. 2 at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St. in Monmouth.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and Dec. 1 and at 1 p.m. Nov. 24, 25, Dec. 1 and 2.

This modern holiday classic recounts the tale of Sedaris’ stint as a Macy’s Department Store elf named “Crumpet.” Sedaris’ off-kilter, witty, and often sentimental holiday memoir (not suitable for children).

The Santaland Diaries features Mike Anthony as Crumpet, the quintessential elf-gone-bad, as he relates a series of merry misadventures in this antidote for holiday havoc.

On Thanksgiving Day, tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance will cost $10 with the donation of a non-perishable food item for the Monmouth Food Pantry. Non-perishable food donations will be accepted at all performances. Tickets for all other performances cost $28.

For tickets, call 933-9999 or visit theateratmonmouth.org.

