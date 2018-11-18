BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — A Vermont man has helped raise more than $3,000 for a local humane society through a humorous and heartfelt obituary for his cat.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports Bellows Falls artist Charlie Hunter posted the obituary for his cat, Pvt. Silas Goodrich, on Facebook last week, saying that his nearly 18-year-old companion has gone to “the catnip patch in the sky.”

Hunter says that Silas was euthanized after his health declined due to kidney disease.

Hunter encouraged readers to donate to the Windham County Humane Society in exchange for a sticker of Silas’ face.

He says writing the obituary and raising money for the humane society has helped him deal with his grief.

Share

< Previous

Next >