Add some vegetables and a bought pie crust to your leftover turkey for this quick and easy Turkey Pot Pie. I find pot pies on the menus of many restaurants. They’re warm and inviting and a great way to use leftover turkey. This pie can also be made with rotisserie chicken or other cooked poultry. This is a one-dish meal. It has the meat, vegetables and starch all in one and it takes only 25 minutes to make. If you like, open a washed, ready-to-eat bag of salad to go with it.

A few hints:

• Use any type of sliced mushrooms.

• Instead of a pie crust, you can just sprinkle the top of the pie with seasoned breadcrumbs.

• If you don’t have turkey leftovers, use any type of cooked turkey or chicken.

• If your dried tarragon is over 6 months old or looks gray, it’s time for a new bottle.

TURKEY POT PIE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Yields: 2 servings

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 1/2 cups frozen diced onion

1 1/2 cups frozen diced green pepper

1/4 pound sliced baby bella mushrooms (13/4 cups)

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon dried tarragon

1 cup frozen peas

1/2 cup canned, sliced, sweet pimentos, drained

2 1/2 cups cooked turkey breast, skin and bones removed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 ready-to-bake pie crust

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, green pepper and mushrooms. Saute 5 minutes. Add the flour, mix it with the onion, pepper and mushrooms and add the chicken broth. Simmer to thicken about 1 minute.

Mix the tarragon, peas and pimentos into the sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and remove from heat.

Cut the turkey into bite-size pieces and place in a deep oven-proof pie dish or a souffle dish about 7 to 8 inches in diameter. Pour the sauce over the turkey and mix well. Place the pie crust over the top and cut around edge of dish to remove extra curst. Prick the crust with a fork in several places. Bake for 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

