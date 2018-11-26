An experienced skydiving instructor who fell to his death during a tandem jump in York County in September committed suicide by intentionally loosening his harness in midair, state police said Monday.

Skydiving instructor Brett Bickford, 41, of Rochester, New Hampshire, fell a mile to his death during a tandem jump on Sept. 27. Police say Bickford was separated during the jump from a skydiving student, who landed safely. The tandem jump was conducted by Skydive New England in Lebanon, where Bickford had been an instructor for 10 years.

Bickford’s body was found the next day about 750 feet southwest of the Lebanon Airport runway by a team of game wardens, a state trooper and two members of a search-and-rescue team.

The cause of his fall had been the focus of a nearly two-month investigation, and skydiving experts immediately said it was difficult to imagine how it could have been an accident.

State police said Monday that the State Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Bickford’s death was a suicide. Investigators concluded that Bickford loosened his harness in midair and it was an intentional act. State Police interviews with other skydivers and industry officials concluded that no experienced skydiver would loosen a parachute harness by mistake.

Bickford was a member of the U.S. Parachute Association and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. He had a pilot’s license, drone license and was designing and building drones, according to his obituary.

“Brett was one amazing smart young man,” his obituary said. “Those who knew Brett know he had a free spirit of life to live one day at a time. Brett’s smile and laughter live on in all who knew him.”

Tandem jumps typically are made with the student and instructor in separate harnesses that are attached, with the instructor secured behind the student. The instructor wears the parachute and controls its deployment during free-fall and landings. The second man who was attached to the parachute with Bickford landed safely.

Maine State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration worked together to determine how Bickford fell to his death, according to police.

