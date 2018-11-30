I want to congratulate Dana Dow for retaining his Senate seat in District 13, and for his collegiality during this campaign. We have treated each other with respect and civility against the backdrop of a divisive political climate in our nation. So, thank you, Sen. Dow, for not succumbing to the toxic national trend. I wish you all the best as you continue to serve the people in our district.

I also want to thank all of the election officials and army of volunteers who work so hard to make our election process run so smoothly. Their dedication to this foundational exercise in democracy appears effortless, yet it is their professionalism that makes it all possible.

And finally, I want to thank all of the people who voted for me and those who volunteered their time, effort and ideas to work on my campaign. It has been an amazing journey. I am grateful to you for your help, commitment and willingness to do the hard work of knocking on doors and engaging in dialog with your neighbors. Unfortunately, our efforts did not prevail in the election. However, the issues that were raised around health care, good-paying jobs, a clean environment and education are still important. I will continue to work with you to find solutions that meet the needs of our community.

Laura Fortman

Nobleboro

