To the people of Augusta, thank you! It has been an absolute honor to serve over the past nine years as your city councilor for Ward 2. I hope I was able to meet your expectations of what you want for an elected official. I always made it a priority to listen, be respectful, and to work hard and do what is best for our community.

Together, we’ve made promising progress over the years, and I truly believe this city is in a better place than when I started. I’m most proud of the community efforts to address child hunger and to do our best to make sure no kiddo goes hungry. It has also been rewarding to be a part of the revitalization happening downtown; a new and improved Lithgow Library and Hartford Fire Station; preserving the Cony Flatiron and Hodgkins School; supporting the many business developments; enhancing our neighborhoods and schools; and most importantly, being a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars.

I also wish all the best to Kevin Judkins as he takes over the Ward 2 council seat. We’re very fortunate to have him serve. He cares just as much for Augusta and will do a great job.

As I say all the time, I love this community. I was born and raised here, and I’m proud to call Augusta my home. It has been one of the highlights of my life to represent you and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity. I look forward to continuing to stay involved and give back to this community, the same community that has given so much to me. Again, thank you.

Darek M. Grant

Augusta

