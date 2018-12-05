“The King and I” will be broadcast from London at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.
This free event is part of the Joy to the Ville festivities. Running time: 3 hours.
Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.
For more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Report to Congress calls for raising gas tax to upgrade roads and bridges
-
Maine Crime
Washington State man charged with posting threats against Showhegan school
-
Schools and Education
'Indians' mascot name draws defenders, opponents at Skowhegan meeting
-
Nation & World
No money for border wall in exchange for ‘Dreamer’ legal protections, Pelosi says
-
Maine Crime
Boston man gets 17 years in prison for ‘brutal’ sex trafficking of addicted Maine women