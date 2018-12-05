“The King and I” will be broadcast from London at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

This free event is part of the Joy to the Ville festivities. Running time: 3 hours.

A scene from "The King and I." Contributed photo

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

For more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.







