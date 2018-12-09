A raging fire swept through a single-family home on Main Street in Pittsfield Saturday afternoon, destroying the house and damaging an attached garage.

Pittsfield Fire Chief Bernard Williams said the young couple who owned the 1.5-story house was not home at the time and had their dog with them. There were no injuries.

People assemble at left to survey damage to the home on Main Street in Pittsfield on Sunday. Fire caused extensive damage on Saturday. Staff photo by David Leaming

Fire crews from several towns battled the blaze, reported at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, for more than an hour. Williams said the home was insured and that the couple did not live there full time.

“When we first arrived there was heavy fire coming from two sides of the house,” he said by phone Sunday afternoon. “I just came back from there and there is a huge amount of damage to it.”

Williams said investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal will visit the site on Monday. He said the home owner had been doing some work on the house earlier in the day Saturday and had a fire in the wood stove, but he wouldn’t guess how the fire started. That will be up to investigators, he said.

An attached garage was also damaged, according to the fire chief.

“The house is gone — it’s history,” Williams said.

Crews from Pittsfield, Burnham, Detroit, Hartland, St. Albans, Newport and Unity responded to the blaze.

