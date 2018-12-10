The last of three stealth destroyers being built at Bath Iron Works is in the water.

The Navy says it was a multi-day process to move the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson to dry dock, where it was floated on Sunday.

Capt. Kevin Smith, DDG 1000 program manager, said it’s an important milestone as construction shifts to final outfitting and production.

Capt. Jeremy Gray, the prospective commanding officer, said it’s impressive to see the ship afloat, “and we look forward to taking her to sea.”

The first two ships in the class, the USS Zumwalt and the USS Monsoor, already have joined the fleet. The ships are the largest destroyers built for the Navy. They feature a stealthy design, all-electric propulsion, and new weapon systems.

