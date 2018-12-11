PHILLIPS — A couple and their pets escaped from their burning home before dawn Tuesday at 81 Toothaker Road, losing it and all their belongings to the flames.

The cause is undetermined because of the extensive damage, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Gould said. The two-story home was insured.

A fire destroyed a house early Tuesday on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. Smoke detectors alerted residents to the fire and they were able to get out with their pets, Phillips Deputy Fire Chief Jim Gould said. Photo courtesy of Phillips Fire Department

The couple, whose names were unavailable Tuesday, were awakened by smoke alarms about 3 a.m. About 30 firefighters from seven departments went to the scene and found the house engulfed in flames, Gould said. Water was shuttled about 3 miles to the scene.

Firefighters were able to keep equipment and trucks from freezing in the below-zero temperature. “It was a constant worry,” Gould said.

Phillips firefighters were assisted by departments from Kingfield, New Vineyard, Rangeley, Salem Township, Strong and Rangeley. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were also at the scene.

The couple are staying with relatives.

Share

< Previous

Next >