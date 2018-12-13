The premiere of Strand on the Air, an authentic, original live radio variety show, will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. in Rockland.
This 90-minute show will include music, comedy, drama and special guests, all performed in front of the live studio audience and broadcast by WRFR. Led by Strand House Manager Liz McLeod, this season’s holiday-themed broadcast will feature announcer Dan Bookham, music by Brittany Parker and the Blake Rosso Band, skits performed by the Strand Family Players, and special guests the Extension Chords from the Midcoast Music Academy.
Admission is free, donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.
