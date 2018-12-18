As we know, Waterville taxpayers have been in great turmoil on many issues that need resolution. In order for all of us to move forward, we must get relief from the burdens we have carried far too long — tax increases being the biggest that must cease.

Waterville does have one bright star and that is Thomas College. Many residents have asked why do we not have problems and uprisings from this college. I have been asked this question many times. The answer is Thomas students are here to get an education focusing on their studies to get good jobs in their chosen field. The other reason is they have a great president in Laurie Lachance. She is a true professional that loves her college and truly cares about tWaterville residents. She is very humble and exhibits great leadership.

For this, many longtime Waterville residents are very thankful for President Laurie Lachance and Thomas College.

Cathy Weeks

Waterville

