The Cornville-Athens Food Cupboard greatly appreciates the generous donations made in Lee Turcotte’s name.

Lee was committed to helping provide food for local families in need, and was a founding member of the Cornville-Athens Food Cupboard. His compassion for people with food insecurity was matched by his ongoing dedication to a program that truly helps the people in his community.

The Cornville-Athens Food Cupboard wants to commemorate Lee Turcotte and acknowledge those people who donated so generously to a cause so important to him. His memory and good works endure.

Caroline Viles

secretary, Cornville-Athens Food Cupboard

Athens

