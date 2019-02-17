Two people were killed Saturday in separate snowmobile accidents, one in Norway and another in Poland.

The Maine Warden Service reported that Gracie Herrick Onofrio, 52, of Norway was operating a snowmobile in a party of sleds on Pennesseewassee Lake in Norway at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday when her snowmobile hit the snowbanks of a plowed road on the lake, causing it to go airborne and throwing Onofrio from the sled. A second snowmobile from the party struck Onofrio.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

Troy Marden, 17, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was killed at 10:50 p.m. when the snowmobile he was operating on a plowed portion of Thompson Lake in Poland failed to negotiate a corner in the road and struck a snowbank.

Marden was ejected from the snowmobile. The operator of a second snowmobile traveling with Marden tried to help the victim before going to get help. Marden was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Five people have died in snowmobile accidents to date this season.

The Maine Warden Service reminds all snowmobile operators to be aware of their surroundings and manage their speed and anticipate pressure ridges or other obstacles on lakes.

The snowmobile traffic will be increasing this vacation week, the warden service said.

