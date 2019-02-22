Members of the Vose Library Board celebrated volunteers of the library with a reception held Feb. 9 at the Vose

Library in Union.

President Dave Poulin presided over the gathering of more than 24 volunteers who have participated in a variety of library activities through out this past year.

Poulin shared several notes of thanks from patrons and staff. He also shared an email from Lorrain Francis recognizing RSVP volunteers Ann Donaldson, Carol Watier, Rebecca Ayers, Sharon Caron and Bruce Faulkner.

Our volunteers are instrumental to the well being of the library and offer a wide range of volunteer experiences from running the desk operations, planning and implementing adult and children’s programming, clearing and developing the nature walking trail, shelving, covering books, hosting adult book groups, travel series, local author visits, setting up displays from local artists, conducting fundraisers such as the Plant Sale, Stash Sale, ongoing book sale, musical programs and Soup and Suspense, according to a news release from the library.

All these programs require time and effort, which brings us to a special couple this year. The board honored Paul Gaudreau, past president, who has provided the present board with countless hours of advice and guidance, as well as his active participation in many fundraisers over the years.

His wife, Sue Fairer, has been instrumental in providing artwork for fundraising posters, running knitting groups, organizing stash sale yarns, and providing a helping hand throughout the years. The board presented each with gift certificates to Owl and Turtle and The Cashmere Goat.

Amy Cornell and Carolyn Rasmussen organized the event, and board members assisted with set up, hosting and provided refreshments for the event.

For more information, call the library at 785-4733.

