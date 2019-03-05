Union members at Bath Iron Works have asked officials at the parent union to oversee local leadership, citing concerns over whether rules are being followed.

Jay Wadleigh at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers district office in Lisbon has been summoned to supervise Local S6 operations in Bath, the Bangor Daily News reported.

John Carr, spokesman for the international union, did not say what caused the Local S6 board to ask for help. He did say that local elected officials will remain in their positions and “financial transactions aren’t even indicated by any means.”

The move comes as the union prepares to elect new leadership and start negotiations on a new contract.

Local S6 President Mike Keenan and other executive board members declined to comment.

