A barn collapsed Saturday afternoon at 110 Edes Falls Road in Casco.
Rescuers were at the scene of the collapse at about 2:40 p.m., a Cumberland County dispatcher said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Salary raises for town officials approved Saturday at Athens Town Meeting
-
Nation & World
Money questions nag Joe Biden as he weighs 2020 run
-
Nation & World
Democratic hopefuls line up behind federal marijuana legalization
-
Sidelines
Sidelines: From teammate to mentor | Former Maine star Jamil Demby is eager to see more Black Bears join him in the NFL, Travis Lazarczyk writes
-
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted