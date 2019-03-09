A barn collapsed Saturday afternoon at 110 Edes Falls Road in Casco.

Rescuers were at the scene of the collapse at about 2:40 p.m., a Cumberland County dispatcher said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

