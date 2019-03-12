WAYNE — Jeff Wainoris, curator and docent for the Vaughan Homestead, will give an illustrated talk “The 1794 Vaughan Homestead: 200 years of History” at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Cary Library’s Williams House, 14 Old Winthrop Road.

The free program, about the history of the Vaughans and their home, will be followed by a reception featuring wine, hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

In the 1790s, the Vaughan family built a home on land stretching from the Kennebec River in Hallowell to the shores of Cobbossee Lake. Seven generations of Vaughans lived there.

Wainoris will demonstrate in detail how the homestead and the collection within reveal a vibrant history of the Vaughans and their participation in the history of Maine and the United States.

For more information, call 685 3612.

