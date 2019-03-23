A Jeep Renegade rolled over about four times before coming to a stop in a brook early Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Augusta.

The male driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Augusta Battalion Fire Chief Jason Farris.

Farris said he thinks black ice caused the driver to lose control of the northbound vehicle just before exit 112.

The Jeep was a rental vehicle, and the driver was traveling from New York to New Brunswick, Farris said.

The call came in at 4:24 a.m. Augusta Fire and emergency medical services units responded to the report.

