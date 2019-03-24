Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was one of the 12 Republicans who voted to block the emergency declaration on the border. They voted to block the president. Their argument was based on constitutional principles, they said.

Someone once said that when you are up to your butt in alligators, it’s not time to discuss draining the swamp. The truth of the matter is that the objections they raised can and will be dealt with when they rewrite the National Emergencies Act. This is the law written by Congress that gave the president the authority to do what he is doing.

Of course the press gave Collins and the others praise for their courage in standing up to President Trump. What they did was attempt to deny Americans safety and protection.

I will not vote for Susan Collins in 2020 because despite repeated calls to her office both locally and in Washington she never once responded. So despite the fact that I am a lifelong Republican I will not be voting for Collins.

I urged the Maine GOP in the strongest possible terms to find a candidate to run against her; I don’t want to have to vote Democrat.

Steven Olson

Chelsea

