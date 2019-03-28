FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of kicking a police officer as they tried to arrest him early Thursday at a residence on Farmington Falls Road.

A neighbor reported a domestic disturbance at 12:53 a.m. The fight started outside and moved inside. The neighbor reported hearing male and female voices yelling and banging noises from inside the residence, according to Bonnie Pomeroy, secretary for the Farmington Police Department.

Officer Brandon Sholan and Sgt. Michael Lyman responded.

Joseph Wright-Champagne, 24, of Farmington was not cooperative from the beginning, according to Sholan’s report, Pomeroy said.

Wright-Champagne was asked to take a test for alcohol because he has bail conditions for an unrelated matter to not drink or possess alcohol, she said.

He refused and became combative and kicked Sholan, she said.

Franklin County Deputy Brian McCormick and Officer Adam Welch from the University of Maine at Farmington responded to assist.

Wright-Champagne was arrested on a felony charge of assault on an officer and misdemeanor charges of violation of condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention — physical force, and disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, according to the online Franklin County Sheriff’s Office booking log.

He was taken to Franklin County Detention Center. He was being held on $1,000 cash bail and remained at the jail at noon, a corrections officer said.

A conviction on the felony charge is punishable by a maximum five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The misdemeanor carry a maximum penalty of six months in jail and $1,000 fine.

