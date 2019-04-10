BATH — There are now four wild animals that have tested positive for rabies in Bath this year, Bath police say.

Bath police ask the public to be aware, maintain control of pets and keep their vaccinations up to date.

On Feb. 1, Bath’s animal control officer responded to an incident involving two dogs and a fox on Bayshore Road in North Bath. The fox was killed by the dogs. Because the dogs had been exposed to a potentially rabid animal, the fox was tested at the Maine Health and Environmental testing lab in Augusta and found to have the virus.

Bath Deputy Police Chief Robert Savary announced Wednesday three more cases of confirmed rabies cases, and noted that two other foxes found dead with porcupine quills in their face, are suspected of having had the rabies virus even though they weren’t tested.

On March 9, a dead fox was found on Spruce Street with quills in its face. Because it didn’t have contact with anyone or any pets, the animal wasn’t tested, but police believe it was infected with the rabies virus.

Similarly, a dead fox was found on Washington Street March 24 with quills in its face and is suspected of having had rabies.

A skunk killed by dogs at a North Bath residence was tested positive for rabies. The dogs were up on their vaccinations, according to Savary.

On March 29, a dead raccoon was found on Washington Street that tested positive for rabies.

Most recently, a dead raccoon was found April 3 in a yard along Middle Street which also tested positive for rabies.

