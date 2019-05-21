SULLIVAN — A Sullivan woman died in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Punkinville Road just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy Pat Kane said.

Whitney N. Doughty, 25, died at the scene, Kane said.

Doughty had been driving a 2018 Polaris Razor that drifted across the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

Doughty’s passenger, Garrett Young, 25, also of Sullivan, was treated at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth for injuries that were considered not life threatening.

“None of the occupants were ejected from the ATV and both were wearing safety belts,” Kane said. “Neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.”

Kane and Deputy Jeff McFarland are investigating the crash.

Maine Game Wardens David Simmons and Camden Akins assisted at the scene. Sullivan Fire and Rescue helped treat the victims, police said.

