Spectrum Generations, the Central Maine Area Agency on Aging and Disability Resource Center, will host its 17th annual Golf Fore a Cause Tournament on Friday, June 21, at the Brunswick Golf Club, at 165 River Road in Brunswick.

This year’s event will benefit the current Meals on Wheels waitlist. Participants will tee off at 1 p.m., spend the day on the course, and transition into the evening with a homestyle barbecue and music around the fire pit.

The cost is $125 per individual, $450 per team and includes 18 holes with cart, bagged lunch (catered by Cohen on the Meadows), homestyle barbecue dinner, awards, contests for longest drive, accuracy drive, putting and hole-in-one contest for a chance to win $5,000. New this year, for $25 those interested can attend just the dinner portion of the event. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

There are various sponsorship levels available, which offer a way for businesses or individuals to generate positive publicity from their association with the tournament.

For event information, visit spectrumgenerations.org. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, contact Sarah Brown at [email protected].org or call 620-1677.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: