The High Peaks Alliance will build the northern section of its Fly Road Crosby Trail this summer. The work will involve clearing brush, establishing water bars, building bog bridges, and marking the trail with paint and signs.

No special skills or experience are required. Participants will only need bring water, a bag lunch, bug repellent, sunscreen, work gloves, safety glasses and boots.

The following work days have been scheduled: Tuesday, June 11; Saturday, June 15; Tuesday, June 25; Saturday, June 29; Tuesday, July 2; Saturday, July 6; Tuesday, July 16; and Saturday, July 20.

Volunteers should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Rangeley Overlook on Route 4 at the intersection with Dallas Hill Road.

For more information, contact Betsy at [email protected] or 639-3432.

