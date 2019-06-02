A Wiscasset woman is facing multiple charges after Thomaston police said her vehicle nearly struck an officer whose cruiser was parked beside the road while she was being chased by a sergeant from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The Thomaston Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page that Hannah Hewes, 21, was traveling at a high speed when she passed Officers Noah Stevens and Elizabeth Hart.

Stevens and Hart had parked their cruisers in the breakdown lane late Friday night near F&A’s Market on Main Street in Thomaston. According to police, the officers, after having finished a felony bail check, were standing by their cruisers when Hewes’ vehicle came within 2 feet of hitting Stevens, who did not have enough time to get out of the way. At the time Hewes was being pursued by the Knox County sergeant after she had crossed the centerline and nearly hit that officer’s cruiser.

The Thomaston officers joined the pursuit, which ended a short while later without incident. The incident took place around 11:15 p.m.

Hewes was being held Sunday night without bail at the Knox County Jail. She has been charged with failure to stop for a police officer, violating conditions of bail, driving to endanger and unlawful possession of heroin, according to jail intake workers.

This is not the first time that Hewes has found herself in trouble with law enforcement. Maine State Police arrested her in September on Interstate 295 in Portland and charged her and another individual with trafficking fentanyl.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: