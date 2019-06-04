PORTLAND — A Gardiner man was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to a press release from United States Attorney Halsey Frank, Robert Gay, 35, of Gardiner, was hired to do plumbing work at a residence in Scarborough in June 2018. While working in the basement, he located and stole a rifle. Law enforcement officials said Gay’s cellphone contained text messages that confirmed that he sold the rifle to a third party.

Gay was prohibited from possessing a firearm based on two felony theft convictions in 2018.

The rifle was located and returned to its owner, according to the release.

The case was investigated by Scarborough and Gardiner police departments, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

