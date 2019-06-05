The Sons of the American Legion of Madison will host its annual chicken barbecue from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Madison American Legion Hall, 20 South Maple St. in Madison.

The meal will cost is $8.

Proceeds will benefit the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 39 Madison various charities.

For more information or advance tickets, stop by at the hall or call 858-3855.

