The Sons of the American Legion of Madison will host its annual chicken barbecue from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Madison American Legion Hall, 20 South Maple St. in Madison.
The meal will cost is $8.
Proceeds will benefit the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 39 Madison various charities.
For more information or advance tickets, stop by at the hall or call 858-3855.
