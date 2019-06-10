The Central Mainers to End Family Separation and Child Detention will hold a candlelight vigil from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, Father’s Day, at Castonguay Square in Waterville, to stand in light and solidarity with the children detained at Homestead Florida child detention facility and their families that miss them.

This non-partisan and family friendly event will raise the voice of those who stand against family separation and the detention of immigrant children.

For more information, contact Mary Dunn at 317-7162 or [email protected], or find them on Facebook

