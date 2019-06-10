WILTON — A Wilton man is accused accused of knocking a woman unconscious, tying her up, raping her and running a knife down her chest Saturday night at a residence on Welch Road, according to police

Jason L. Baker Sr., 44, was arrested on one felony count each of gross sexual assault and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a complaint.

The District Attorney’s Office added a felony charge of kidnapping, Wilcox wrote in an email.

Sgt. Chad Abbott and officer Kevin Lemay responded at a report of a nude woman running down the road with her hands tied behind her back shortly before 7 p.m., according to Police Chief Heidi Wilcox.

The woman was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to the emergency room at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, the chief said.

The woman ran to neighbors to report she had been raped. Her hands were bound behind her back with rope and duct tape, according to Abbott’s affidavit filed with Farmington District Court. Neighbors cut her free and called police.

The woman told Abbott that Baker had knocked her unconscious and tied her hands and feet. When she awoke, he was raping her, according to Abbott. The alleged victim also told police Baler had run a knife down her chest while she was tied up, leaving light cut marks on her skin, according to the affidavit.

The woman estimated she was tied up for four to five hours before she was able to leave the house after he left in a vehicle.

Baker was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. His bail was set Monday at $15,000 cash or $500 cash and a supervised release agreement, according to a corrections officer.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Wilcox.

A conviction for kidnapping is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Convictions for gross sexual and aggravated assault are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

