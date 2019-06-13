Belgrade Historical Society will sponsor “Belgrade Lakes Village, Mill Town to Tourist Destination,” a multi-media presentation about the history of Belgrade Lakes Village presented by Eric Hooglund at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Maine Lakes Resource Center on Point Road in Belgrade Lakes Village.
Light Refreshments will be served.
Admission is free, though donations to preserve and renovate the 1814 Meeting House are welcome.
For more information, call 495-2901.
-
Movie Review • J.P. Devine
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘All is True’
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘New World, Inc.’ and ‘Soon the Light Will Be Perfect’
-
Community
Women’s society to celebrate 201st year June 18 in Winslow
-
Community
Poets Melnicove, Sloan to speak June 14 at The Harlow
-
On Music • Lucky Clark
Lucky Clark On Music: Living On A Bad Name