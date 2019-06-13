Belgrade Historical Society will sponsor “Belgrade Lakes Village, Mill Town to Tourist Destination,” a multi-media presentation about the history of Belgrade Lakes Village presented by Eric Hooglund at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Maine Lakes Resource Center on Point Road in Belgrade Lakes Village.

Light Refreshments will be served.

Admission is free, though donations to preserve and renovate the 1814 Meeting House are welcome.

For more information, call 495-2901.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: