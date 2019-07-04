MONTVILLE — Federal authorities are investigating a single-engine plane crash at a Maine camp.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells WCSH-TV that a Cessna 172 aircraft crashed into trees around 6:30 p.m. at Hidden Valley Camp in Montville. The town is in Waldo County and is about 15 miles east of Belfast.

Hidden Valley is a summer sleep-away camp for girls and boys, ages 8 to 14.

The camp’s owner says the camp had rented the plane and that two employees were on board.

The camp hired a private pilot to fly the plane.

The FAA told WCSH-TV that one person has been taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, and authorities reported no fatalities. The FAA and Montville police did not immediately respond Wednesday to request for further details.

