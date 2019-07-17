STRONG — A small, attached building at a wood pellet plant caught fire Tuesday night, sending embers into a 40-foot metal silo, Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said Wednesday.

No one was injured and firefighters saved the building at the back of Lignetics of Maine at 30 Norton Hill Road, he said. Pellets in the silo were damaged by fire and water.

Boyd said he was not sure what caused the fire, but was told work was being done in the area.

Thirty-five to 40 firefighters from Strong, Farmington, New Vineyard, Phillips and Wilton and a NorthStar EMS ambulance responded to scene at 8:42 p.m. A ladder on the side of the silo and Farmington Fire Rescue Tower 3 were used to extinguish the fire.

Departments cleared the scene at 11:30 p.m.

The plant was shut down this week for maintenance and is expected to restart Friday, according to Mike Sale, vice president of operations of Lignetics, based in Louisville, Colarado.

He said the fire will not affect operations, employees’ jobs or their safety.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: