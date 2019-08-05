Steve Raymond will give three talks on “Scientifically Based Optimal Brain Health” at the Lincoln Home, 22 River Road in Newcastle.

The free talks are set for noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 8, Sept. 19 and Oct. 3; a box lunch will be provided.

Community Outreach Director Steve Raymond Photo by Kim Traina

Advances in research have led to the understanding that the brain changes which lead to dementia usually occur 20 years in advance of symptoms and a diagnosis. An extraordinary amount of research is now focused on what we can do to prevent and even turn around early degrees of Mild Cognitive Impairment, according to a news release from the home.

A big discovery in the last decade has been the discovery of Neuroplasticity. It is now proven that the brain has the ability to develop new synaptic connections based on the stimulation that it receives, and will respond favorably to the health conditions of the body based on life practices, according to the release.

The talks are part of the Dementia Friendly Lincoln County education series.

For more information or to RSVP, email [email protected], or call 563-3350.

