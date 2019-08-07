HINCKLEY — The film “About John” will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in the auditorium in Prescott Building, on U.S. Route 201.

The Friends of the L.C. Bates Museum will present the special screening of the new short documentary about a museum treasure, and President of the Museum Committee, John Willey. Filmmaker Lauren Shaw’s film pays tribute to the exceptional poet, woodworker and boat builder.

Following the movie, Willey will read some of his poems and Shaw will answer questions about the film and its creation.

The program will be free and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 238-4250, or email [email protected]

