LEWISTON — Police in New York are scheduled to pick up a New York man Friday at the Androscoggin County Jail on a warrant charging felony robbery and assault.

Judge John Martin said Wednesday that Jamil Dabson, 33, of Lewiston and New York waived extradition. Martin said he was told police officers “would be heading up to Maine to pick up Mr. Dabson on Friday, Aug. 9.”

Dabson has been in jail since Jan. 18, when he was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

According to an arrest affidavit by Maine State Trooper Marcus Reny, 86 grams of fentanyl bricks were found rolled up in pajama pants in Dabson’s backpack.

That charge and other unrelated charges against Dabson were dismissed by prosecutors during a plea hearing July 25 after police learned Officer Nicholas Meserve of the Lewiston Police Department, who died three weeks later of an accidental opioid overdose, had pocketed fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Dabson has remained in jail following the plea hearing because of the outstanding warrant in New York, which Assistant Attorney General John Risler said involved “serious felony charges” related to robbery and assault.

Martin told Dabson on Wednesday if New York did not pick him up by Aug. 26, a bail hearing on the outstanding warrant would be held in Maine.

[email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: