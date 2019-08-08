SOMERVILLE — An evening of art and community under the open sky is planned for Saturday, Aug. 10, at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm at 217 Hewett Road.

The hillside fields will be filled with the music of Toki Oshima and John Pranio on fiddle and guitar. A contra dance will be called by Chrissy Fowler, who makes the dances easy and fun, no matter your experience.

There will be craft tents from local artisans, a picnic dinner prepared by the folks at Washington General, children are welcome to play in the farm fields and explore the barn under parental supervision.

Parking opens at 5 p.m. in the lower field. Wagon rides up to the farm will run from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Those who arrive after that can enjoy the five-minute walk up the dirt road past the farm fields.

Craft and food tents will be open from 5 to 8 p.m., with music and dance from 6 to 9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated, as they go directly to the musicians and caller.

For more information, call 549-3096 or email [email protected] with questions.

To learn more about the farm, visit pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com. This is a weather-dependent event; check the farm’s website or call the morning of the event if it’s looking questionable.

