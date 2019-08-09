Jim Nichols will be honored with The John Bridge award at the Kennebec Valley YMCA’s 12th Annual Auction at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5,at KV YMCA Harold Alfond Gymnasium, 31 union St., in Augusta.

The award will be presented to an outstanding member of the community who represents altruism, is actively engaged in bettering their community and has provided philanthropic support to the Kennebec Valley Community, according to a news release from the association.

“Jim has a long standing history with the KV YMCA. He is instrumental to the vitality of Camp KV for Kids and his passion for providing children with a safe, nurturing, fun summer experience is unparalleled. We are thankful for every contribution Jim has made and are proud to honor him with the 11th John Bridge Award.” Ranae L’Italien, KV YMCA associate executive director, according to the release.

The award began in 2009 with John Bridge as the first recipient in honor of his leadership in the Kennebec Valley YMCA’s Capital Campaign and many other organizations such as United Way of Kennebec Valley, University of Maine and MaineGeneral Health.

Festivities, food and drinks start at 5pm. All money raised will go toward KV YMCA scholarships, including memberships, camperships, learning center education and swim lessons, in addition to many other scholarship opportunities that the KV YMCA provides to those in our community who could otherwise not afford it.

Tickets cost $45 per person or $350 for a table of 8 for $350. Tickets may be purchased via phone, in person and at the door the day of the event.

For more information, visit kvymca.org, call 622-9622 or email [email protected].

