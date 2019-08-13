JACKMAN — The Community Health Advisory Team, in cooperation with the Jackman Region Community Association, will hold an Ambulance and 24-Hour Acute Care Fundraiser and Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Armand Pomerleau Town Park, 524 Main St.

The event will include informational booths, information and sign-up for window inserts for winter, safety demonstrations, health checks, food wagon, touch-a-truck, horse rides, scenic plane rides, and other activities for all age groups. Raffles, silent auction and a 50/50 raffle will be held.

Proceeds will benefit the 24/7 acute care staff and facilities by filling the gap in revenues and expenses to keep the emergency care in the Moose River Valley. Half of the funds raised will go to the Jackman Ambulance, and half to the Jackman Community Health Center’s Acute Care (the local emergency room).

This event is sponsored by the CHAT fair subcommittee, in cooperation with the JRCA. Those who have any questions or suggestions can contact CHAT members Nancy Lessard, Connie Guay, Dr. Patricia Doyle, Billy Trahan, Sheryl Harth or Kristy Griffin, or contact Denise Plante at 668-9554 or [email protected].

