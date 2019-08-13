Two boaters were rescued about 30 miles off the Maine coast after they lost power on their 22-foot recreational boat, the Coast Guard said.

One of the boaters’ wife called the Coast Guard about 10:30 p.m. Saturday after her husband and his friend were overdue to return home from their trip to Cashes Ledge.

A Coast Guard aircraft launched from Cape Cod and located the boat about 6:20 a.m. Sunday. The boaters, who were not identified by the Coast Guard, signaled the aircraft by waving a red flag and setting off a flare.

They were rescued about 40 minutes later by crew aboard the 110-foot cutter Ocracoke.

The boaters reported that they experienced engine failure Saturday night, and as a result, could not power up radios to call for help and were outside of cell phone reception range.

Both men were in good condition and were wearing life jackets. They were taken to Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: