MADISON — Somerset Woods Trustees’ raffle to win Art for Weston is under way.

The trustees seek help to protect the 275-acre Weston Woods forest for conservation and recreation. Imagine the opportunities for hiking, mountain biking, birding, snowshoeing and skiing on a three-mile trail along the Kennebec River, according to a news release from the trustees.

Three artists, Kathy Perelka, John Alsop and Ryan Kohler, inspired by the beauty of Maine, Weston Woods, and the 1817 Weston Homestead, contributed their art for Somerset Woods Trustees’ raffle to benefit the Challenge to Protect Weston Woods and Waters. All donations will go towards the purchase and stewardship of Weston Woods.

To see all seven artworks and purchase online tickets, visit artforweston.rallyup.com. Ticket sales end near midnight on Sept. 20. The drawing will be held Sept. 21.

A celebration to protect Weston Woods is planned for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Weston Homestead on Weston Road.

For more information, email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: