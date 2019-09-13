WESTBROOK – One block from Main Street, and 10 minutes to downtown Portland, a new, affordable condominium development is taking shape. (A very nice shape.)

The Sawmill Crossing townhomes are a “pocket” community – pleasantly, purposely small-scale, designed to foster neighborliness. The lot of just under an acre, could have accommodated more dwellings – but there are just eight homes (two buildings of four units each) in order to preserve the “greenness” of the setting (which is bounded by mature trees) and to maximize the quality-of-life amenities that homeowners can enjoy.

The landscape designer of the Sawmill Crossing site made sure to included generous green space.

These include good-sized raised garden beds, with a little orchard running alongside; private rear decks for relaxing and entertaining; a separate building devoted to storage; and – a true blessing in Maine – covered (carport) parking, with designated spaces. The thoughtful site design is by landscape architect Pat Carroll.

The handsome two-bedroom, 1.5-bath townhouses are by Carol Morrissette of Residential Design Studio. Construction began July 1; occupancy is planned for December. Behind the signature farmer’s porches, the homes measure 1,019 square feet (end units) or 1,006 square feet (middle units). High ceilings, you can tell even at this stage of construction, enhance the sense of space.

Main levels are open-concept, allowing choices of furniture arrangements. The homes are high-efficiency – spray-foam insulation in the attic; one heat pump/AC downstairs, and one in both upstairs bedrooms. Floors will be hardwood; counters and vanities, granite.

Bathroom radiant heat is another plus. Attic storage is generous.

The location is not only convenient, but also very walkable: Sawmill Crossing is tucked into an established neighborhood of older homes.

Pricing begins at $285,000. Listed just this week, the eight townhomes are not expected to linger on the market.

To arrange a viewing of Sawmill Crossing at 52 Seavey St., Westbrook, please contact Ben Schulz of William Raveis Real Estate New Development Services in Portland at 207-253-9372; 207-892-3377; or at [email protected] Visit sawmillcrossingtownhomes.com for more information, and for notification regarding an upcoming Broker Open House.

