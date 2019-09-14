WILTON — Western Maine Play Museum has announced that its Grand Opening Celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the museum at 561 Main St.

The event will feature games, activities, food and entertainment inside and outside the building. Festivities will kick off with the symbolic cutting of a ribbon.

Volunteers will continue with a hand-printing fundraiser in the back stairs from noon to 2 p.m., the cost is $5 a person. This involves dipping a hand in paint and leaving a handprint in the back stairwell of the museum with a name and age of the hand print donor added after the print dries. This was a popular fundraiser during the recent blueberry festival with many community members asking to bring it back. It allows a child (or someone young at heart) to leave a “forever mark” on the museum.

Regular admission will apply for nonmembers: $7 and free for infants.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.

Community members interested in keeping up with museum happenings, including upcoming kitchen and science labs, should subscribe to the museum’s Facebook page.

For more information, call 645-3555 or visit westernmaineplay.org.

