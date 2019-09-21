Jennie Afman Dimkoff, of Michigan, an international speaker, trainer and Biblical storyteller, will be the featured speaker at the annual Central Maine Ladies Retreat on Sept. 28 at Kennebec Valley Baptist Church, 91 Marston Road, Waterville. Registration will cost $15 and begins at 8 a.m.

Dimkoff speaks at women’s retreats, conferences, on college campuses and for military wives and military personnel. She has spoken for arena events, including Heritage Keepers and Time out for Women. She is the president of Storyline Ministries Inc., and the author and storyteller for “Kids’ Time”. She serves on the staff of Speak Up With Confidence Conferences with her sister Carol Kent.

A storyteller, she has authored several books, “Passionate Faith” and “Unexpected Grace” with Baker Publishing. Other works she has written have been published by NAV Press, Honor Books, Zondervan and Cook Communications. She wrote her latest book, “Miracle on Hope Hill,” in partnership with her sister, Carol Kent. The book was published by the Howard Division of Simon and Schuster.

She also is on the Global Board of Directors for Our Daily Bread Ministries. Dimkoff travels as a speaker for ODB Ministries and has ministered in Taiwan, and for multiple conferences in Hong Kong and Brazil. She is a member of the Advanced Writer and Speakers’ Association.

A meaningful enrichment to her speaking schedule has been the opportunities to speak to college audiences. Starting at the University of Michigan, she has spoken for Campus Crusade outreach events at many other universities.

She is the wife of a retired Lt. Col. in the Air Force Reserves and the mother of a young Army major. She is passionate about saying, “Yes!” when opportunities arise to minister to military wives and female military personnel. In the last several years she has spoken at military events in Seoul, Korea, Germany, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, and others.

Dimkoff and Probate Court Judge Graydon Dimkoff have two married children and two granddaughters.

For more information, visit storylineministries.com.

More information about the retreat can be obtained by contacting 872-7021, kvbchurch.org, [email protected] or facebook.

